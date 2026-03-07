Forget Android and iOS: This phone runs on Linux and comes with a physical privacy switch

Founded by ex-Nokia employees, Finnish company Jolla is once again back with a new phone after more than a decade. However, unlike mainstream devices from Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Oppo, and others, the Jolla Phone does not run on Android or iOS but instead comes with Linux out of the box.

Announced in December last year, the Jolla Phone is being billed as Europe’s independent smartphone that comes with “no tracking, no calling home, no hidden analytics.” This means that the smartphone won’t sell out your location history, share data for advertising or send any unique identifiers.

Available in a handful of European countries for pre-order, the Jolla Phone is priced at €649. Instead of the mass market, the company says the Jolla Phone will be a niche product.