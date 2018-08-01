JioPhone users consume over 7GB data per month on average: Report

Reliance JioPhone users access over 7GB of data on an average per month. Reliance JioPhone users access over 7GB of data on an average per month.

Reliance JioPhone users access over 7GB of data on an average per month. This was among some statistics presented by Anshuman Thakur, Reliance Jio’s head of strategy and planning, in a Bloomberg report. In addition, Thakur stated that the Jio Monsoon Hungama offer is helping add more consumers to the JioPhone fold.

As per Thakur, JioPhone users access 7GB of data per month on average, in comparison to an industry-wide data consumption average of 2GB per month. In terms of Jio’s overall average, Thakur said that the JioPhone comes close to the telco’s average monthly data usage of 10GB across its subscriber base.

While much of this growth is spurned on by Jio’s premium apps and services, the popularity of the JioPhone is expected to rise, as the company prepares to add WhatsApp and YouTube support to the feature phones on August 15. That is the same date on which the JioPhone 2, launched at the Reliance Industries Limited AGM last month, will be available for pre-bookings.

The Jio Monsoon Hungama offer, according to Thakur, will make users consider keeping the JioPhone as an active device. Under the plan, customers can consider buying the JioPhone for Rs 501, if they exchange this device with their old feature phone. In addition, subscribers will also need to purchase six coupons worth Rs 99 each, that will enable 500MB of data per day over six months. This move was a part of the company’s plan to build on its 25 million JioPhone users, and create a base of 100 million JioPhone users.

According to a TelecomTalk report, 90 per cent of JioPhone subscribers have already shifted to the Rs 153 prepaid plan, that offers 1.5GB data per day. This report also stated that Jio had registered three consecutive months of profits in June, with a better-than-expected Average Revenue per user (ARPU) of Rs 134.5.

