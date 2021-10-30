JioPhone Next vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price in India, features, design compared

JioPhone Next has been launched in India as an entry-level smartphone from Reliance and Google. It will go on sale during Diwali and users will be able to buy it via the company’s official site or nearby Jio stores. The smartphone has been designed for those who are looking for a basic entry-level phone. The JioPhone Next will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A smartphone. Here’s a quick comparison of both the phones.

JioPhone Next vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Price in India

The newly launched JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499 in India. Interested buyers can also just pay Rs 1,999 for the JioPhone Next smartphone and the rest of the amount can be paid as an EMI over a period of 18 or 24 months. It should be noted that Jio will also charge a processing fee of Rs 501. The JioPhone Next will go on sale from November 4.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9A, on the other hand, is available for Rs 6,799 on Amazon. For the mentioned price, you will get a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. This device is also available with EMI options as well as an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,400.

JioPhone Next vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Design, display

The JioPhone Next has an old school design. It features thick bezels as well as a speaker grille at the rear side. The budget phone sports a compact 5.45-inch HD+ display with support for Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an anti-fingerprint coating.

The Redmi phone has a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD Dot Drop display with 20:9 aspect ratio. In comparison to JioPhone Next, the Redmi 9A has a modern design. It packs a waterdrop-style notched display and a single camera at the back. The speakers are not present at the back of the phone and you will find them at the bottom side. It even has a P2i coating, which makes the phone splash resistant.

JioPhone Next vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Processor, and other features

The JioPhone Next has 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor under the hood. It is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB. The Redmi 9A phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

The JioPhone Next comes with support for Google Assistant support as well as a ‘Read Aloud’ feature that can help read on-screen content loudly. There is also a ‘Translate’ functionality that lets you translate any text to the language of your choice.

JioPhone Next vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Camera

The smartphone from Jio offers a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It even offers features such as portrait mode, night mode, and preloaded custom India-augmented reality filters.

The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calling, you get a 5MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

JioPhone Next vs Xiaomi Redmi 9A: Battery, software

The new JioPhone Next is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The company has confirmed that the device will get automatic software upgrades, so users don’t need to worry about this. In terms of connectivity, it supports a micro-USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The JioPhone Next ships with Pragati OS, which is an optimised software version of Android that has been designed for the Indian audience.

Xiaomi’s Redmi phone is backed by a big 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port. It was launched with Android 10.