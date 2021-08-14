JioPhone Next specifications leaked ahead of September release

Jio is set to launch its JioPhone Next smartphone soon. The JioPhone Next smartphone was announced at the 44th Reliance Industries Annual General Meeting (AGM). Now we know a lot more about the device as XDA Developers has leaked more details about the device.

The device has been designed by Reliance Jio in partnership with Google. The phone will go on sale in September. The JioPhone Next will ship with Android 11 (Go Edition) and feature a single rear camera, along with an HD+ display.

As per Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, the entry-level JioPhone Next will be one of the most affordable 4G smartphones globally. Mishaal Rahman, the Editor-in-Chief at XDA Developers shared the specifications of the device on Twitter along with a screenshot of the phone’s boot screen which says “JioPhone Next Created with Google”.

Interesting branding on the JioPhone Next’s boot animation: “Created with Google.” pic.twitter.com/iyFUIWjTpK — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 12, 2021

Jio Phone Next: Expected Specifications

The Jio Phone Next is expected to sport the model number LS-5701-J and run on Android 11 (Go Edition). The device is said to feature a 720×1,440 pixels display and will be powered by a Qualcomm QM215 SoC with the Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU as per the report.

The smartphone will come with a built-in Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE modem with support for Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, up to 1080p video recording, LPDDR3 RAM, and eMMC 4.5 storage. The device will feature a new version Google Camera Go with Snapchat integration.

The JioPhone Next is said to sport a single 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP selfie camera, as per the report. The phone may come pre-installed with ‘DuoGo’ which may allow some low RAM optimisations.

As far as pricing is concerned, the smartphone is tipped to cost $50, which means it may cost less than Rs 4,000 in India. It is scheduled to go on sale on September 10 but Jio has not shared pricing as of yet.