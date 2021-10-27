JioPhone Next launch by Diwali this year, confirms Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that the JioPhone Next is set to launch in India by Diwali this year, which is officially on November 4. He made the comments during Alphabet’s earnings call for the third quarter of 2021. The smartphone is co-developed by both Jio and Google and is expected to feature entry-level specifications and an affordable price tag. Pichai spoke about the upcoming device and how Google and Jio are working together on creating a digital foundation in India.

Also Read | JioPhone Next: 5 things we know so far

“We see a demand for people looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones. And so, part of what excites me about the upcoming partnership with Jio in building a phone is really investing beyond just English and getting languages and the local needs right for people and doing it in a way that many more people can take advantage of a smartphone,” Pichai said in an earnings call with investors, according to a transcript by Seeking Alpha.

“I think over a three to five-year time frame, it will end up having a lot of impact. But overall, India, just like the Asia Pacific, continues to be an exciting market for us,” Pichai added, explaining the importance of setting a digital foundation in India that will have a profound impact down the line.

Also Read | JioPhone Next to feature custom Android skin called PragatiOS

The JioPhone Next is expected to be commercially available in the next couple of weeks and is set to be powered by a Qualcomm chipset and sport a 13MP single camera on the back. It will be running Pragati OS based on Android, according to Jio.