A look at all the phones that Reliance Jio has launched so far

Earlier this year, Reliance Jio unveiled its first smartphone, in partnership with Google. The JioPhone Next is designed for those who want to upgrade from a feature phone to a smartphone without spending much. The original JioPhone was launched back in 2017, which the company introduced as “India ka phone” to offer around 50 crore feature phone users a 4G device at a very low price. Here’s a quick look at the list of phones that Reliance Jio has launched so far.

JioPhone launched in 2017

The original JioPhone offers a small screen and a numeric keypad, unlike the second version of the JioPhone. The device is made of solid plastic and has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It ships with KaiOS out of the box.

This is a feature phone, but the device comes with some smart capabilities too. With this JioPhone, one can use Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, JioTV, JioCinema, and other apps. It even supports voice assistant. One can even connect this phone to a TV using a JioMediaCable, as per the company’s site.

Also Read | JioPhone Next price and specifications officially announced: Everything you need to know

The 4G device is being offered with 512MB RAM and 4GB storage. In terms of optics, there is a single 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera sensor. This one has a 2,000mAh battery under the hood.

The original JioPhone is selling for Rs 1,999 in India and for the same price, you also get free unlimited voice calls benefits to all the networks, and 2GB of high-speed data every month without paying extra. It should be noted that this unlimited offer will remain valid for two years, after which you will have to buy JioPhone prepaid plans.

If you buy the device for Rs 1,499, then Reliance Jio will offer free unlimited voice calls and 2GB of unlimited data for 1 year. It is important to note that if you exhaust the 2GB data, then you will still be able to browse content online, but at a reduced speed.

JioPhone 2 launched in 2018

In 2018, Reliance Jio launched an upgraded version of the JioPhone. The JioPhone 2 is also a 4G feature phone, which supports dual-SIM slots (Nano). It comes with the same 2.4-inch QVGA display, and ships with KaiOS.

But, this one has a QWERTY keypad, unlike some of the feature phones in the market. It also has a four-way navigation key and a dedicated button for voice command. Users will also be able to use Google Assistant, YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and other apps, similar to the original JioPhone.

It comes with 512MB RAM and massive 4GB of internal storage. Reliance Jio also gives an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB via an SD card. In terms of photography, the device packs a 2MP single camera and a VGA front camera sensor. It has the same 2,000mAh battery. It supports VoLTE, VoWiFi, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth, torchlight and FM radio. The JioPhone 2 is listed on the official site for Rs 2,999.

Also Read | RIL AGM 2021: JioPhone Next smartphone in partnership with Google launched

JioPhone Next launched in 2021

The company didn’t launch any feature phone in 2019 and we directly witnessed the launch of a smartphone earlier this year. The JioPhone Next is Reliance Jio’s first smartphone which runs on Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android that is tailored for users in India. The device has been developed in partnership with Google to offer an entry-level smartphone to budget-conscious users.

The JioPhone Next has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720×1,440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an anti-fingerprint coating. It packs a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor, which is based on a 28nm process. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB.

For photography, there is a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. The device even has some camera features such as portrait mode, night mode, and a few India-augmented reality filters. The phone features a 3,500mAh battery under the hood.

Connectivity options include a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, and dual-SIM (Nano) slots. The company has confirmed that the JioPhone Next will receive automatic software upgrades.

The JioPhone Next comes with support for Google Assistant support as well as a ‘Read Aloud’ feature that can help read on-screen content loudly. There is also a ‘Translate’ functionality that lets you translate any text to the language of your choice.

The newly launched JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499 in India. Customers can pay Rs 1,999 for the JioPhone Next smartphone and the rest of the amount can be paid as an EMI over a period of 18 or 24 months. It should be noted that Jio will also charge a processing fee of Rs 501. The JioPhone Next will go on sale from November 4.