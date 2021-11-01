JioPhone Next to go on sale from Diwali: A look at the detailed prices, EMI options

Reliance’s JioPhone Next, which is being made in partnership with Google, will go on sale from Diwali, which is on November 4. The phone which is being touted as one of the most affordable smartphones will be available for a full price of Rs 6,499, but Jio will also let users pay only Rs 1,999 and the rest in EMI over a period of 18 or 24 months. The JioPhone Next has a HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor and runs Pragati OS.

But what does this EMI scheme mean in terms of the final price? And what are the plans being offered to users?We take a look below

JioPhone Next: Always On plan, the total cost of the device

Interested users can pay Rs 1,999 for the JioPhone Next and the remainder can be paid as an EMI over a period of 18 or 24 months. There are some fixed plans users can choose to get the JioPhone Next. Jio also has a processing fee of Rs 501 so keep that in mind.

The Always On Plan starts at Rs 300 per month for 24 months, and Rs 350 per month for 18 months. The plan’s limitation is that it comes with only 5GB of data and 100 minutes of calling. If you choose the 18 month plan you will pay Rs 6,300 over the period in EMI. In total, the phone will end up costing Rs 8,299 for the data and calling included over a period of one and a half years.

The 24 month plan which costs Rs 300 per month will mean a total amount of Rs 7,200 is paid in EMI. This will bring the total cost of the device to Rs 9,199 over a period of two years.

JioPhone Next: Large plan, total cost of the device

The Large plan starts at Rs 450 per month for 24 months and Rs 500 per month for 18 months. The plan includes 1.5 GB data per day and unlimited calls, so this is much better in terms of data and calling benefits.

The total cost with this plan for 24 months would be Rs 10,800, which includes data and free calls as well. The final cost of the device will cost Rs 12,799 over the period of two years, including data and calls.

If you go for the 18 month period, the cost of EMI comes to Rs 9,000 and the device’s total cost will be Rs 10,999 so the shorter EMI is cheaper as always.

JioPhone Next: XL plan, the total cost of the device

The XL plan offers 2GB of data per month with unlimited calls. It costs Rs 500 for 24 months per month and Rs 550 for 18 months (monthly cost).

The total cost for this plan for 18 months would be Rs 9,900. This will bring the cost of the entire device to Rs 11,899 for the entire duration. If one opts for the 24 month EMI, the total cost goes up to Rs 12,000 for the installments and Rs 13,999 for the entire phone.

JioPhone Next: XXL plan, the total cost of the device

The XXL plan costs Rs 550 per month for a period of 24 months and Rs 600 per month for a period of 18 months. It has data worth 2.5GB per day and unlimited calls.

So if one opts for the 18 month EMI with this, the total amount paid will be 10,800 and the total cost of the device will be Rs 12,799. If you opt for the 24 month EMI, the cost comes to Rs 13,200 for the installments and the final cost of the device will be Rs 15,199 over a period of two years.