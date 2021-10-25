JioPhone Next to feature custom Android skin called PragatiOS

The JioPhone Next which is expected to be available before Diwali 2021 was announced a while ago but not a lot regarding the specifications and software of the phone was revealed. However, a recent video on the making of the smartphone reveals some new details.

This includes the presence of PragatiOS, which appears to be Jio’s own skin based on the Android platform. Jio describes PragatiOS as an “operating system that has been built specifically for India and is at the heart of JioPhone Next.”

It is currently unclear what version of Android the phone will come with. More details on how many years of system updates and security updates will be included is also still a mystery. Check out the video below.

The video also reveals that the JioPhone Next will cater to the masses including first-time smartphone users. It will include Google Assistant, and will encourage users to make use of features like reading text aloud and real-time translation.

Jio also revealed that the JioPhone Next is completely made in India, and will feature an undisclosed Qualcomm chipset.

Other specifications and features

The phone’s design can be seen including a MicroUSB port on the bottom, a 13MP single rear camera with an LED flash, along with generous bezels on the top and bottom of the phone.

Reliance Jio announced its JioPhone Next smartphone back at the RIL AGM 2021 event. The phone was originally set to be available for purchase from September but due to delays, the launch was postponed to a later date “in time for the Diwali festive season.”