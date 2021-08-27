JioPhone Next to be up for pre-order in India starting next week: Report

The JioPhone Next will reportedly be available for pre-order starting next week. Reliance Jio is currently in talks with its retail partners for the pre-orders, as per a report by 91Mobiles. At the RIL AGM 2021 event, the company asserted that the JioPhone Next will be available for purchase on September 10.

However, the company hasn’t yet confirmed the price of the JioPhone Next. The rumour mill suggests that this budget phone will cost Rs 3,499 in India. Keep reading to know more about the device.

JioPhone Next: Expected specifications, features

At the event, Reliance Jio didn’t confirm the specifications of the JioPhone Next and only confirmed the features that users will get with this phone. The leaks and rumours suggest that the new JioPhone would ship with Android 11 (Go edition), and offer a compact 5.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm QM215 SoC, as per the leaks.

Also Read | iPhone 13 series will go on sale on September 17: Report

The phone could be offered in 2GB or 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage options. For optics, the JioPhone Next reportedly packs a 13MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. The rumour mill claims that the company has added a small 2,500mAh battery inside the device. The dual-SIM smartphone is also rumoured to have support for Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS connectivity.

JioPhone Next: Confirmed features

The JioPhone Next comes with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and much more. One will also see an option to change the language of the phone’s content with just a tap of a button. ​

The device supports a digital assistant, so users will also be able to ask Google Assistant for the latest cricket scores or a weather update using their voice. You can also ask the digital assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on the MyJio app. The handset has an HDR mode, as well as Snapchat Lenses, which is directly accessible from the phone’s camera.

The company has promised that the JioPhone will receive most major Android OS and security updates, though it is not clear which Android version the phone will run at launch. The device has a single camera on the front and one sensor at the rear panel. It lacks a fingerprint sensor and features broad bezels at the top and bottom.