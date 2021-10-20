JioPhone Next spotted on Google Play Console listing, launch seems imminent

It seems that the JioPhone Next will launch in India soon as the smartphone has been allegedly spotted on a Google Play Console listing. It reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming JioPhone.

The listing, which was first spotted by Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), suggests that the JioPhone Next has an HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display with support for 320dpi screen density. The JioPhone Next is running on Android 11 (Go edition), as per the listing.

It even hints that the device packs a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 (QM215) processor under the hood. It is backed by Adreno 306 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The Google Play Console listing also includes an image, which shows the front of the handset.

The render shows that the JioPhone Next has thick bezels on the sides, and a massive chin and forehead. On the right side, there is also a volume rocker and a power button.

To recall, the JioPhone Next was announced back in June this year at Jio’s Annual General Meeting (AGM). It was originally supposed to release in September. However, the company delayed the launch of the device.

The reason behind the delay was related to the global semiconductor chip shortage, which impacted the automobile, PC, and smartphone industry. The company says “this additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.”

A few weeks back, Reliance Jio also announced that the device will be rolled out before Diwali. The company has already begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and “are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season.”