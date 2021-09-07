JioPhone Next set to launch on September 10: Here’s what we know so far

The JioPhone Next will be available for purchase on September 10. Reliance announced the availability of its first smartphone during the AGM event in June this year. The Jio Phone Next has been designed in partnership with Google and it is for those who are looking to upgrade from 2G to 4G connectivity.

A recent 91Mobiles report also asserted that the company is already in talks with its retail partners for the sale of the phone. While the company is yet to reveal the price of the JioPhone Next, the rumour mill suggests that the handset could cost Rs 3,499.

Also Read | Explained: Why the JioPhone Next could be significant for India

JioPhone Next: Expected specifications

At the event, Reliance Jio didn’t confirm the specifications of the JioPhone Next and only confirmed the features that users will get with this phone. The leaks and rumours suggest that the new JioPhone would ship with Android 11 (Go edition), and offer a compact 5.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm QM215 SoC, as per the leaks.

The phone could be offered in 2GB or 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage options. For optics, the JioPhone Next reportedly packs a 13MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. Leaks claim that the company has added a small 2,500mAh battery inside the device. The dual-SIM smartphone is also rumoured to have support for Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS connectivity.

JioPhone Next: Confirmed features

The JioPhone Next comes with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and much more. One will also see an option to change the language of the phone’s content with just a tap of a button. ​

The device supports a digital assistant, so users will also be able to ask Google Assistant for the latest cricket scores or a weather update using their voice. You can also ask the digital assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on the MyJio app. The handset has an HDR mode, as well as Snapchat Lenses, which is directly accessible from the phone’s camera.

The company has promised that the JioPhone will receive most major Android OS and security updates, though it is not clear which Android version the phone will run at launch. The device has a single camera on the front and one sensor at the rear panel. It lacks a fingerprint sensor and features broad bezels at the top and bottom.