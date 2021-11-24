scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
MUST READ

JioPhone Next on sale via Reliance Digital’s website: Price, offers, specifications

The JioPhone Next is available for the same price on the online store, but you can avail bank offers to get the device at a discounted rate. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 24, 2021 1:22:48 pm
jiophone next, jiophone next price, jiophone next offers, jiophone next amazon, jiophone next reliance digital, jiophone next specifications, jiophone next design, jiophone next alternatives, jiophone next sale, jiophone next price in india, jiophone next specs, jiophone next booking, jiophone next launch, jiophone, jio phoneJioPhone Next on sale via Reliance Digital's website: Price, offers, specifications (Express image)

The JioPhone Next is now available for purchase via Reliance Digital’s website. Previously, customers had only one option to buy this entry-level phone. Interested buyers now don’t need to register for the device and can simply place an order from the company’s official website. The JioPhone Next is available for the same price on the online store, but you can avail bank offers to get the device at a discounted rate. Read on to know more.

JioPhone Next: Price in India

The JioPhone Next is priced in India for Rs 6,499. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. As per the official Reliance Digital site, customers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards and up to 7.5 percent off on American Express cards.

The EMI Credit Card options start from Rs 305.93 per month. The company also gives a one-year manufacturer warranty. The site also notes that it won’t charge for shipping the phone.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |JioPhone Next alternatives: Best smartphones to check out before you buy

JioPhone Next: Specifications, features

The JioPhone Next offers a compact 5.45-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. It has an anti-fingerprint coating too. The device runs on Pragati OS, which is an optimised version of Android for Indian users.

Under the hood, there is a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Customers also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography sessions, there is a single 13MP rear camera. On the front, one will find an 8MP camera for capturing selfies. The smartphone comes with camera features like portrait mode, night mode, and a few custom India-augmented reality filters.

The JioPhone Next has a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. In terms of connectivity, the device supports a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, a micro-USB port. and dual-SIM slots. one will find features such as Read Aloud, Live Translate, and Google Assistant support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 24: Latest News

Advertisement