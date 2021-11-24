JioPhone Next on sale via Reliance Digital’s website: Price, offers, specifications

The JioPhone Next is now available for purchase via Reliance Digital’s website. Previously, customers had only one option to buy this entry-level phone. Interested buyers now don’t need to register for the device and can simply place an order from the company’s official website. The JioPhone Next is available for the same price on the online store, but you can avail bank offers to get the device at a discounted rate. Read on to know more.

JioPhone Next: Price in India

The JioPhone Next is priced in India for Rs 6,499. This price is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage model. As per the official Reliance Digital site, customers can avail up to 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards and up to 7.5 percent off on American Express cards.

The EMI Credit Card options start from Rs 305.93 per month. The company also gives a one-year manufacturer warranty. The site also notes that it won’t charge for shipping the phone.

JioPhone Next: Specifications, features

The JioPhone Next offers a compact 5.45-inch display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) resolution. It has an anti-fingerprint coating too. The device runs on Pragati OS, which is an optimised version of Android for Indian users.

Under the hood, there is a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor. It is backed by 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Customers also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For photography sessions, there is a single 13MP rear camera. On the front, one will find an 8MP camera for capturing selfies. The smartphone comes with camera features like portrait mode, night mode, and a few custom India-augmented reality filters.

The JioPhone Next has a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. In terms of connectivity, the device supports a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, a micro-USB port. and dual-SIM slots. one will find features such as Read Aloud, Live Translate, and Google Assistant support.