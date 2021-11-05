JioPhone Next now available for purchase: How to buy the smartphone

Reliance Jio recently launched its first smartphone called JioPhone Next, and it is now available for purchase. The JioPhone Next can be purchased for as low as Rs 1,999 if customers opt for the EMI plans. Read on to know more about JioPhone Next’s pricing details and how you can buy it.

How to buy JioPhone Next?

Interested buyers can purchase the JioPhone Next smartphone through nearby retail stores. Users can first register for the device on the official Jio website. For registration, you will be asked to enter your name, home address, and phone number.

The company will then let you know if the device is available at your nearest store. It should be noted that the customers may not get an immediate response for the same.

One can also check out the availability of JioPhone Next on WhatsApp by sending a ‘Hi’ message on this number – 7018270182. The company announced that it has partnered with more 30,000 retail outlets across India to ensure easy access to the JioPhone Next.

JioPhone Next: Price in India

The JioPhone Next comes with a price tag of Rs 6,499. But, interested customers can opt for the Easy EMI option, wherein they will be required to pay only Rs 1,999 at first, and then pay the balance amount in easy EMI. One should note that the company will also charge additional Rs 501 processing fees. For more details on price and EMI options, head to this page.

JioPhone Next: Specifications, features

As far as specifications are concerned, the JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and an anti-fingerprint coating. It ships with Pragati OS, which is an optimised version of Android for Indian users.

It is powered by the 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. It offers camera features such as portrait mode, night mode, and a few custom India-augmented reality filters.

The JioPhone Next packs a 3,500mAh battery under the hood. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, micro-USB port. and dual-SIM slots. The smartphone also offers features like Read Aloud, Live Translate, and Google Assistant support.