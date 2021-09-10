scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
JioPhone Next launch postponed, to be available before Diwali: Here’s why

Reliance Jio is promising that its latest JioPhone Next 4G smartphone will be released before Diwali. Here's everything you need to know about the device.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 10, 2021 10:20:04 am
JioPhone Next set to launch on September 10: Here's what we know so far

Reliance Jio has confirmed that it is delaying the launch of the JioPhone Next by a few weeks. The reason behind the delay appears to be related to the global semiconductor chip shortage, which has impacted the automobile, PC, and smartphone industry.  The company says “this additional time will also help mitigate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortages.”

Jio is promising that the device will be rolled out before Diwali. It has revealed that the company has made “considerable progress towards launching” the much-awaited JioPhone Next. Both the companies have also begun testing JioPhone Next with a limited set of users for further refinement and “are actively working to make it available more widely in time for the Diwali festive season.”

The JioPhone Next was announced in June and the company had said at the time that this affordable smartphone would go on sale starting September 10. The company hasn’t yet revealed the price and availability details of the JioPhone Next. More details will likely be revealed before Diwali.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

JioPhone Next features

The JioPhone Next has been designed in partnership with Google. Leaks suggest that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 3,499 in India. The 4G device offers features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and much more.

It supports a digital assistant, so users will also be able to ask Google Assistant for the latest cricket scores or a weather update using their voice. Users will also be able to ask the digital assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check Jio balance on the MyJio app.

The handset has an HDR mode, as well as Snapchat Lenses, which is directly accessible from the phone’s camera. One will also see an option to change the language of the phone’s content with just a tap of a button. ​

Reliance has confirmed that its latest JioPhone will get most of the major Android OS as well as security updates. The device has a single camera on the front and one sensor at the rear panel. It lacks a fingerprint sensor and features broad bezels at the top and bottom.

