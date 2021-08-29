JioPhone Next: All you need to know about the ‘affordable’ Android smartphone

Reliance announced the JioPhone Next at its RIL AGM 2021 event. While a lot of details including the price of the device was not announced at the event, we are expected to know more about the budget phone closer to September 10, when the phone will be up for purchase.

The JioPhone Next is widely expected to be priced around Rs 3,500. Although it is expected to be available from September 10, more details are still unclear on the sale method and any offers. Here’s all we know about the phone so far.

𝗝𝗶𝗼𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 •5.5″ HD display

•4G VoLTE Dual SIM

•2/3GB RAM

•16/32GB storage eMMC 4.5

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 215

•Android 11 (Go Edition)

•Rear camera: 13MP

•Front camera: 8MP

•2,500mAh battery Launch next month, estimated price ₹3,499 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 17, 2021

JioPhone Next: Features we know about

The JioPhone Next is confirmed to feature support for Google Assistant, automatic reading aloud of screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters and more. There will also be an easier, faster way to quickly switch languages on the device.

The handset’s single front and rear cameras will feature an HDR mode, as well as Snapchat Lenses, which is directly accessible from the phone’s camera. The JioPhone Next is also expected to receive major Android updates after launch, although it isn’t clear what Android version the phone will come with. Apart from this, the JioPhone Next will also feature a fingerprint sensor and chunky bezels.

JioPhone Next: Expected Features

At the event, Reliance Jio didn’t confirm the specifications of the JioPhone Next and only confirmed some of the features that users will get with this phone. The leaks and rumours suggest that the new JioPhone would ship with Android 11 (Go edition), and offer a compact 5.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm QM215 SoC, as per the leaks.

The phone could be offered in 2GB or 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage options. For optics, the JioPhone Next reportedly packs a 13MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The rumour mill claims that the company has added a small 2,500mAh battery inside the device. The dual-SIM smartphone is also rumoured to have support for Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS connectivity.