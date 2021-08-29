scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Must Read

JioPhone Next: All you need to know about the ‘affordable’ Android smartphone

The JioPhone Next is expected to be available for sale from September 10 and is rumoured to be priced at Rs 3,499, making it the most affordable smartphone globally.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
August 29, 2021 1:21:14 pm
JioPhone Next, JioPhone Next launch,The JioPhone Next reportedly packs a 13MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera on the front. (File)

Reliance announced the JioPhone Next at its RIL AGM 2021 event. While a lot of details including the price of the device was not announced at the event, we are expected to know more about the budget phone closer to September 10, when the phone will be up for purchase.

The JioPhone Next is widely expected to be priced around Rs 3,500. Although it is expected to be available from September 10, more details are still unclear on the sale method and any offers. Here’s all we know about the phone so far.

JioPhone Next: Features we know about

The JioPhone Next is confirmed to feature support for Google Assistant, automatic reading aloud of screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters and more. There will also be an easier, faster way to quickly switch languages on the device.

The handset’s single front and rear cameras will feature an HDR mode, as well as Snapchat Lenses, which is directly accessible from the phone’s camera. The JioPhone Next is also expected to receive major Android updates after launch, although it isn’t clear what Android version the phone will come with. Apart from this, the JioPhone Next will also feature a fingerprint sensor and chunky bezels.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

JioPhone Next: Expected Features

At the event, Reliance Jio didn’t confirm the specifications of the JioPhone Next and only confirmed some of the features that users will get with this phone. The leaks and rumours suggest that the new JioPhone would ship with Android 11 (Go edition), and offer a compact 5.5-inch HD display. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm QM215 SoC, as per the leaks.

The phone could be offered in 2GB or 3GB RAM with 16GB or 32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage options. For optics, the JioPhone Next reportedly packs a 13MP camera sensor at the back and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The rumour mill claims that the company has added a small 2,500mAh battery inside the device. The dual-SIM smartphone is also rumoured to have support for Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS connectivity.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands on, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, samsung galaxy z fold 3, samsung galaxy z fold 3 5G , Indian express news
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels like in your hands

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Aug 29: Latest News

Advertisement