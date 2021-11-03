JioPhone Next alternatives: Best budget smartphones to check out before you buy

Reliance Jio is gradually pushing its way to the smartphone category. A few years back, the company introduced affordable 4G feature phones to empower those users who were using 2G phones. With the launch of the JioPhone Next, the company is targeting the people who aspire to upgrade from an entry-level 2G mobile to a smartphone.

However, the device is not as affordable and falls in a price segment where the JioPhone Next will face stiff competition from smartphones that have already established themselves in the market.

Is JioPhone Next different from other devices?

While the JioPhone Next doesn’t offer a great value proposition in terms of hardware, users do get more on the software front, which makes it slightly different from other entry-level phones. The device runs on Pragati OS. With this, Google has optimised Android to make some of the features more easily accessible to users in India.

There is a Translate feature, which is accessible with just a tap of a button. It can help people translate anything that is showing on the screen. This is possible even on apps like Flipkart, WhatsApp, and Facebook, among others. One will also be able to immediately translate the text in the user interface or on Google. The feature supports 10 Indian languages.

Similar to this, there is also a Read Aloud feature that works with any text on the phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos. The smartphone even has support for Google Assistant, which can be used to check the latest cricket scores or a weather update or search anything on the device. One will also find Snapchat filters directly in the camera app. There are other features too, including “Nearby Share.”

What to keep in mind before buying JioPhone Next

The JioPhone Next is a good device for users who desire to have a full-blown smartphone with enough smarts, but can only pay a limited amount. However, there are a few things that might not be enough for those who are spending close to 7,000 on phone.

The latest JioPhone doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner or face unlock, so the only option they have is a screen lock. It has a small battery, a very old basic processor, and old school design, which is not the case with other devices in the same price range. The JioPhone Next will cost Rs 6,499 in total.

JioPhone Next Specifications: 3,500mAh removable battery, quad-core Snapdragon 215 SoC, a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an 8MP rear camera and more.

Check out alternatives to JioPhone Next

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: The Redmi 9A is a good alternative to the JioPhone Next if you looking for a smartphone that offers better in terms of hardware and design too. This Redmi phone has a bigger 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. Unlike the JioPhone Next, the speakers are present at the bottom side of the phone.

The company has offered a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It has a P2i splash-resistant coating and packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. It features a big 5,000mAh battery and a total of two cameras – 13MP rear and a 5MP selfie. The Redmi 9A is priced at Rs 6,999.

Realme C11: One can also check out the Realme C11 smartphone, which features a contemporary design. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor. The camera setup and the battery are similar to the Redmi 9A. It was launched with Android 10. It should be noted that there is no fingerprint sensor here. The Realme C11 is selling for Rs 6,999.

Infinix Smart 5A: For those who want a smartphone that ships with the latest Android 11 OS out of the box can check out the Infinix Smart 5A. It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the above-mentioned phones But this one also packs speakers with support DTS Surround Sound. It features a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Other features include a quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, an 8MP triple rear camera setup, and an 8MP selfie camera.

Lava Z2: This one is yet another smartphone, which one can consider buying. It ships with Android 11 (Go Edition) and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 2.5D curved screen. The device has an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor and has an 8MP rear sensor. It offers HDR Mode, Night Mode, Portrait mode and other photography features. On the front is a 5MP sensor. This one too features a 5,000mAh battery. But, there is one notable omission and that is a fingerprint reader.