JioPhone Next: 5 things we know so far

The JioPhone Next was announced months ago and after a delay due to the semiconductor shortage, the phone is finally set to launch commercially ahead of Diwali 2021. Ahead of the launch, some aspects of the affordable smartphone have been revealed.

Here’s a quick look at five things we know about the JioPhone Next ahead of its launch.

Affordable price

The JioPhone Next is set to be an affordable smartphone that is set to bring the smartphone experience to masses. Aimed at people not looking to spend a lot of money and first-time smartphone buyers, the JioPhone Next could be one of the most affordable smartphones available. The phone is also completely locally assembled, which should further help bring down its manufacturing cost.

Also Read | JioPhone Next to feature custom Android skin called PragatiOS

Qualcomm processor

Jio recently announced that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm processor. Although more details were not revealed, we could expect the JioPhone Next to be powered by a low-end chipset like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series.

13MP camera

The JioPhone Next is also set to come with a single 13MP primary camera on the rear. The rear camera will also be equipped with features like Night Mode, as was revealed in the recent promotional video the company released.

PragatiOS

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the JioPhone Next will be PragatiOS, its new Android-based software skin that Jio has made in collaboration with Google. PragatiOS is set to be easy-to-use while offering powerful features like real-time translation and voice assisted functions.

Older design

The JioPhone Next will come with an older design including thicker bezels, a single camera and a MicroUSB port. While these specifications aren’t the latest, they are understandable given that the phone is looking to target a lower price point.

The JioPhone Next is set to be commercially available to purchase in time for Diwali 2021, which is early November. Hence, we expect the phone could be ready for buying by the end of this month or during the first few days of November.