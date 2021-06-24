RIL AGM 2021: JioPhone Next in partnership with Google launched

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani launched a new smartphone, JioPhone Next, at RIL AGM 2021 event. The device has been developed in partnership with Google and runs an optimised version of Android.

“I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone JioPhone Next. It is a fully-featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio,” Ambani said at the 44th Reliance AGM 2021 event.

This is a low-cost 4G phone, which will be available for purchase in the market starting September 10. It is a fully-featured smartphone and supports the entire suite of applications from Google. Users will also be able to access all the apps via Google Play Store.

“Our teams have optimised a special version of Android specifically for this phone. It is built for India and for users who will experience a smartphone for the first time,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said.

The latest smartphone from Jio comes with features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and much more. Users will get an option to change language of the phone’s content with just a tap of a button.

“They can now translate what’s on their screen, and even have it read back to them in their own language. Read Aloud and Translate Now are seamlessly integrated into the OS allowing these features to work with any text on their phone screen, including web pages, apps, messages, and even photos, Google said in a blog post. ​

Google has also added “App Actions” that enables Google Assistant to offer a better experience with many of the Jio apps on this device. In addition, users will also be able to ask Google Assistant for the latest cricket scores or a weather update using their voice. You can also ask the digital assistant to play music on Jio Saavn or check your balance on My Jio.

The company is also promising that users will get a good camera experience with the JioPhone Next smartphone. The device has an HDR mode, as well as Snapchat Lenses, which is directly accessible from the phone’s camera. The new JioPhone will receive most major Android OS and security updates, though it is not clear which Android version the phone will run at launch.

The device has a single camera on the front and one sensor at the rear panel. It lacks a fingerprint sensor and features broad bezels at the top and bottom. As for the pricing, the company has confirmed that the price of the JioPhone Next will be revealed later this year.