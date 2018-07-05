JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer: Exchange your feature phone for JioPhone at Rs 501

Reliance JioPhone will continue to be available at an effective price of Rs 0. Reliance JioPhone will continue to be available at an effective price of Rs 0.

JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer was announced by Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 5. Under this offer, people can exchange their existing feature phone for a new JioPhone for Rs 501. The offer will be valid from July 21. Reliance Jio is yet to update terms and conditions as well as other details of the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer. The company also launched JioPhone 2, the successor to JioPhone at the event. JioPhone 2 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,999, starting August 15.

Reliance JioPhone will continue to be available at an effective price of Rs 0. However, users need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of purchase. JioPhone currently has 25 million users across India, and the company aims to reach 100 million user base over the next few months. The support for YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp apps on JioPhone has also been included. The apps will roll out for JioPhone users from August 15.

In terms of specifications, Reliance JioPhone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels, though it is aligned vertically. The newer JioPhone 2 supports horizontal viewing experience. The single Nano-SIM feature phone runs Kai OS. JioPhone offers 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Reliance Jio now has 215 million customers. The subscribers mark has been achieved by the company in a little less than two years of launch in September 2016. JioGigaFiber service as well as GigaRouter was also made official by Jio. Users can register for JioGigaFiber broadband from August 15. The service is currently being beta tested across various Indian cities.

