JioPhone Lite in the works? Reliance Jio denies report

Reliance Jio has launched two “smart” phones in India till now. One is the JioPhone, while the second one is JioPhone 2. Both the JioPhone and the JioPhone 2 are available via the company’s website and also some other online and offline stores across the country. A new report coming from 91Mobiles now suggests that the Reliance Jio is gearing up to bring its third phone in the India. The report claims that it will be called “JioPhone Lite”.

After the report claiming the coming of JioPhone Lite was reported, we reached out to Jio and the company denied the report. Speaking to indianexpress.com the company confirmed that its a “rumour”. So, it is suggested to take all rumours around JioPhone Lite with a pinch of salt until the company confirms the device.

It could mean that either the report claiming the coming of JioPhone Lite is untrue or Jio doesn’t want to talk about its future plans right now.

The existing JioPhone and JioPhone 2 are available at a price tag of Rs 699 and Rs 2,999, respectively, in India. The report suggests that the alleged JioPhone Lite will be priced around Rs 400. It also claims that the JioPhone Lite will come with “a new Rs 50 recharge without bundled data for the handset”. Additionally, the report also reveals that the JioPhone Lite could launch at company’s AMG later next year. Well, considering the company has called it a rumour, we aren’t sure how true are these claims.

Previously, several reports suggested that Jio is working on JioPhone 3, but that turned out to be untrue. So, we must wait for Jio to officially confirm the alleged JioPhone Lite before believing rumours.

Recently, Jio hiked the price of its JioPhone plan from Rs 49 to Rs 75 in addition to increasing the price of its prepaid plans.

Jio Wi-Fi calling

Reliance Jio is currently focusing on officially launching its Wi-Fi calling service around the country. Airtel has already official launched its Wi-Fi calling service. Jio is currently testing the Wi-Fi service in various parts of India including Delhi NCR.

We at indianexpress.com have received access to Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service in Noida and it works flawlessly. We figured that unlike Airtel, the Jio Wi-Fi service works with other broadband networks as well.

Currently, Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling service works only with Airtel Xtream broadband but the company has confirmed to make the service compatible with other broadbands as well.

