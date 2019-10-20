JioPhone Diwali offer: Gift JioPhone for special price of Rs 699, bundled offers

JioPhone, the affordable feature phone from Reliance Jio supporting 4G LTE is available at a special price of Rs 699 during the festive season. The JioPhone was launched in July 2017 for Rs 1,500 and the company is offering the device bundled with other offers if you are buying the device for gifting purpose.

Advertising

Jio has come up with four bundled offers for the JioPhone based on your budget. You can either just get the JioPhone for Rs 699 or select from one of the bundled offers to gift the device along with data pack.

JioPhone bundled gift packs

The cheapest bundled offer is priced at Rs 808, and it comes with a month of recharge along with the JioPhone. The Rs 1006 pack comes with JioPhone + three months of recharge, whereas the Rs 1501 plan comes with JioPhone + eight months of recharge. The costliest pack is priced at Rs 1,996, and it comes with 13 months of recharge along with the JioPhone.

Three steps to gift a JioPhone

The above mentioned bundled offers on JioPhone can be availed only in case of buying the JioPhone for gifting purpose. To gift JioPhone, users need to follow three steps as illustrated by Jio itself. First, you will have to go to the Jio.com and navigate to the “Gift JioPhone” tab or directly enter URL jio.com/gift-jiophone. Once you are on the website, click on the banner with “Gift Now” button. Now follow these steps:

Advertising

*Step 1: Enter your mobile number and the mobile number of the person you are gifting the phone

*Step 2: Choose your preferred gift bundle and pay online to send a gift voucher

*Step 3: The recipient can redeem the voucher at any Jio store in the country to get the JioPhone and bundled offers

The JioPhone features a 2.4-inch display, 512GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage with support for microSD card (up to 128GB). The device is backed by a 2,000mAh battery and runs on KaiOS. The JioPhone supports 22 Indian languages as well as support for Jio apps and other apps like Facebook, Google Maps, YouTube, and more. The content on the phone can also be mirrored to a television using a proprietary cable.