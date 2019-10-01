JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer: Jio Phone available at Rs 699

Reliance Jio Phone will be available at a price of Rs 699 as part of the company’s JioPhone Diwali 2019 offer. The limited period offer can be availed starting from Dussehra, which is on October 8 till Diwali on October 27. The phone was launched at a price of Rs 1,500.

Reliance Jio said in a press statement that Jio Phone will be available at a price of Rs 699 without any special conditions like having to exchange an old phone. In addition, Jio will also offer data benefits worth Rs 700 in the form of additional data worth Rs 99 on the first seven recharges.

Jio Phone was launched in 2017 at an effective price of Rs 0, though users will need to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 at the time of purchase. The feature phone also supports YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp apps as well.

Jio Phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. The single Nano-SIM feature phone runs Kai OS. JioPhone offers 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Last year, Reliance Jio unveiled an offer under which people could exchange their feature phone for a new JioPhone for Rs 501.

In comparison, Jio Phone 2 gets a full-sized QWERTY keypad. The screen size is the same at 2.4-inched and QVGA pixels resolution. It is backed by a 2,000mAh battery. Jio Phone 2 is also a dual-SIM device and comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.