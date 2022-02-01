JioPhone 5G tipped to launch with Snapdragon 480 chip

Reliance Jio introduced the JioPhone Next last year, and now reports suggest the company could already be on its way to launch a 5G-enabled JioPhone. The first leaks for the JioPhone 5G have also begun surfacing on the web. Here’s what we know so far.

As per a new report by Android Central, the JioPhone 5G could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with an IPS LCD panel and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone could also be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC along with 4GB RAM.

The JioPhone 5G is also expected to come with a dual camera setup on the back. This could comprise a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone could offer an 8MP sensor, suggests the report.

The device is also expected to feature 32GB onboard storage along with support for expansion via a microSD card slot. For connectivity, the phone could come with 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, and a USB Type-C port for data transfer and charging.

The software powering the device could reportedly be Android 11 (Go Edition), which could be inspired off JioPhone Next’s PragatiOS. The skin could come with features like always-on Google Assistant, instant translation via Google Lens and other PragatiOS features.

The report also suggests that the JioPhone 5G could be priced between Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000 and it could come with financing options with the phone, as was seen with the JioPhone Next.

Note that Reliance Jio has so far not provided any official details on the same. Hence, we will have to wait some more to know other specifications and details of the phone.