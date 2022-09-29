scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

JioPhone 5G leaks surface: Here’s what we know so far

Jio's next smartphone may support 5G and be called the 'JioPhone True 5G'. Read all about it below.

Jio Phone 5G, JioPhone 5G,The JioPhone 5G could succeed the JioPhone Next and come with a big battery and dual rear cameras. (Image Source: Jio)

Jio marked its entry into the smartphone market earlier this year with the JioPhone Next. Now, the company reportedly has another device in the pipeline and the new phone is expected to support 5G networks, suggesting it could be one of the most affordable 5G phones in India.

A new leak by developer Kuba Wojciechowski via 91Mobiles now gives us our first look at what to expect from the Jio Phone 5G, which apparently will be named the ‘JioPhone True 5G’.

The leaks suggest the phone will feature a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB RAM and dual cameras. The phone will also reportedly come with the model number LS1654QB5 and will be codenamed ‘ganga’.

Also Read |Jio 5G SA network to launch by Diwali: Will your smartphone support it?

The leaks originate from a firmware that powers the device and suggests the phone will come with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB storage on the base model, as well as a ‘holi’ chipset, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 480.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFIPremium
Terror links to training sites to targeted killings: Govt’s case against PFI
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election feverPremium
In Gujarat, the National Games, garba and the start of election fever
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...Premium
G-20 presidency is an opportunity to position India as the voice of the G...
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...Premium
UPSC Key-September 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Election Symbols’ or ‘D...

We also learn that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch 720p display panel with 1600×720 and not a Full-HD one. This will also be an LCD display panel. There will also be a dual camera setup on the back of the phone, comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP Omnivision macro camera.

Other leaked specifications include an 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging, hopefully via a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone is expected to launch with Android 12 onboard. We expect a stock-like user interface with some Google and Jio apps preinstalled.

Also Read |ExpressBasics: Convert your Airtel, Jio or Vodafone Idea SIM to an eSIM

Note that the above information is based on leaks and Jio is yet to confirm the existence of specifications of the Jio Phone 5G. We will have to wait a little longer to have more concrete details on the phone, but with 5G rollouts expected to reportedly kick off in October, a launch for the phone may not be too far away.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-09-2022 at 12:51:02 pm
Next Story

NASA, SpaceX Crew-5: Science experiments aboard the six-month mission

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 29: Latest News
Advertisement