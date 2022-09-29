JioPhone 5G leaks surface: Here’s what we know so far

Jio marked its entry into the smartphone market earlier this year with the JioPhone Next. Now, the company reportedly has another device in the pipeline and the new phone is expected to support 5G networks, suggesting it could be one of the most affordable 5G phones in India.

A new leak by developer Kuba Wojciechowski via 91Mobiles now gives us our first look at what to expect from the Jio Phone 5G, which apparently will be named the ‘JioPhone True 5G’.

The leaks suggest the phone will feature a Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB RAM and dual cameras. The phone will also reportedly come with the model number LS1654QB5 and will be codenamed ‘ganga’.

The leaks originate from a firmware that powers the device and suggests the phone will come with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB storage on the base model, as well as a ‘holi’ chipset, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 480.

We also learn that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch 720p display panel with 1600×720 and not a Full-HD one. This will also be an LCD display panel. There will also be a dual camera setup on the back of the phone, comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP Omnivision macro camera.

Other leaked specifications include an 8MP front camera, 5000mAh battery and support for 18W fast charging, hopefully via a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone is expected to launch with Android 12 onboard. We expect a stock-like user interface with some Google and Jio apps preinstalled.

Note that the above information is based on leaks and Jio is yet to confirm the existence of specifications of the Jio Phone 5G. We will have to wait a little longer to have more concrete details on the phone, but with 5G rollouts expected to reportedly kick off in October, a launch for the phone may not be too far away.