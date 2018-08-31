Jio Phone 2 next flash sale on September 6: Price, specifications

Jio Phone 2 next flash sale is scheduled to start from 12 PM on September 6 on Jio.com. Jio Phone 2 next flash sale is scheduled to start from 12 PM on September 6 on Jio.com.

Reliance Jio recently launched a new feature phone with a qwerty keypad, the Jio Phone 2. The announcement was made at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) on July 5. It was announced that the device will go on sale starting August 15, since then two flash sales have already happened and the company is getting ready to hold the third one.

The Jio Phone 2 ships with popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps all of which the company promised will be making an appearance on the device during launch. Additionally, these apps are now also available for the original Jio Phone as well.

Jio Phone 2: Price and Sale Date

Reliance Jio will be holding the third flash sale of its JioPhone 2 on September 6 on Jio.com, starting at 12PM. The last sale of the 4G-enabled qwerty keypad feature phone was held on August 30. The successor to the original Jio Phone is priced at Rs 2,999.

Jio Phone 2: Specifications

Reliance JioPhone 2 comes with dual-SIM compatibility and sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It runs on KaiOS which recently announced a partnership with Google to bring its apps to the platform. The device comes with 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 2,000mAh battery.

The JioPhone 2 sports a 2MP primary camera on the back along with a VGA front camera for taking selfies and making video calls. In terms of connectivity options, it includes 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS and NFC.

