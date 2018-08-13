Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone: What’s the difference?

Jio Phone 2 will hit the Indian market on August 15 for Rs 2,999. Jio Phone 2 will hit the Indian market on August 15 for Rs 2,999.

While the Jio Phone was one of last year’s best feature phone, it felt like a slightly dull device. Yes, it had some great tech for the asking price, but it was cumbersome to type on a tiny keypad. Compared to the Jio Phone, the second-generation feature phone is drastically different, featuring the QWERTY physical keyboard and a horizontal display.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Jio Phone 2 yet, indianexpress.com combed through all the specifications and features in order to help you discover what’s new or different and maybe which one is better. Take a look!

Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone: Design, display

Jio Phone doesn’t look different from a regular feature available in the market. It has a regular candybar design with a small screen and a numeric keypad. The Jio Phone 2, however, features an all-new design. The handset looks identical to old BlackBerry phones, featuring a QWERTY keypad with a four-way navigation key. This is one area where Jio has pulled out all of the stops and made the Jio Phone 2 a better-designed device. While the design of the phones is radically different, they both feature a 2.4-inch QWVGA display. However, the Jio Phone 2 gets a horizontal display, which is better suited for watching movies and enjoying multimedia content.

Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone: Performance, battery

The original Jio Phone is powered by either a Snapdragon 205 or Spreadtrum SC9820 processor. The phone also comes with 512GB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage. For further expansion, you will also get a microSD card slot. At the moment, Jio hasn’t fully disclosed the specifications of the Jio Phone 2, but we do know that the phone packs in 512GB of RAM, 4GB of internal memory and microSD support.

In terms of connectivity, the Jio Phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 Low Energy, NFC, FM Radio, and 4G VoLTE. The Jio Phone 2 also supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM Radio, NFC, and 4G VoLTE. In addition, it also comes with support for LTE Cat.4, supporting maximum download speeds of up to 150Mpbs. Both the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 are identical when it comes to the battery as well. Both the phones pack a 2,000mAh battery.

Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone: Software, camera

Both the phones run on KaiOS, a mobile operating system developed for feature phones. Reportedly, it is the second most popular mobile operating system in India. Interestingly, KaiOS has a growing number of applications including WhatsApp, Google Maps, YouTube, and even FaceBook. While most features phones do not support apps, Jio Phone 2 (including the Jio Phone) does allow users to download apps from the store.

In the camera department, both the Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2 come with a 2MP rear-facing camera and a VGA front-facing camera.

Jio Phone 2 vs Jio Phone: Price and conclusion

Jio Phone is effectively available for free, although you have to pay a security deposit of Rs 1,500, which is fully refundable after a period of three years after the date of purchase. The Jio Phone 2 is no different. In case you want to buy the Jio Phone 2, then you have to pay Rs 2,999. The phone will be made available for purchase starting August 15.

Jio Phone 2 does not offer anything new, except for an edgy design and a physical keyboard. If you already own the Jio Phone we don’t see a solid reason to upgrade to the Jio Phone 2. And if you are among those who have never owned a phone before, then it makes sense to get the Jio Phone 2. That’s clearly the thinking at Jio.

