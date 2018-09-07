Jio Phone 2 fourth flash sale on September 12: Price, specifications

Jio Phone 2’s fourth flash sale to be held on September 12 on Jio.com, here’s a look at price and specifications. Jio Phone 2’s fourth flash sale to be held on September 12 on Jio.com, here’s a look at price and specifications.

Jio Phone 2 will be going on its fourth flash sale since launch on September 12. The sale will start at 12 PM IST on the company’s official website. Jio Phone 2 is the successor to the original Jio Phone launched last year.

It features a vertically aligned display, dual SIM card support, and the QWERTY keypad. Reliance Jio held the third sale of the device on September 6 and seems to have transitioned to a weekly sale model for the Rs 2,999 smart feature phone.

Jio Phone 2 comes with popular social media apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube as well as Google Maps pre-installed. The apps are now available for the original Jio Phone as well. Let us take a look at next sale date, price, and everything else to know:

Jio Phone 2: How to buy

Reliance Jio Phone 2’s sale will take place at 12 PM IST. To purchase the feature phone consumers can head to Jio.com on the sale date and try their luck to get their hands on the device. A flash sale means limited quantities and not everyone might end up getting the phone.

Jio Phone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999. The dual-SIM phone also comes with Jio’s own voice assistant, similar to the one found on the original Jio Phone.

Jio Phone 2: Specifications

Jio Phone sports a 2.4-inch QVGA TFT display paired with a QWERTY keypad. The phone runs KaiOS. It ships with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 2,000mAh battery, which the company claims will be able to provide 15 days of standby time.

The smart feature phone sports a 2MP rear camera and a VGA front camera. In terms of connectivity options, the JioPhone 2 supports 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC.

