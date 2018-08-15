Jio Phone 2 flash sale opens tomorrow: Price, sale timings and everything else to note

Jio Phone 2 flash sale to kick off at 12PM on August 16 via Jio.com Jio Phone 2 flash sale to kick off at 12PM on August 16 via Jio.com

Jio Phone 2 flash sale will open on August 16. The sale will kick off at 12 PM via the company’s official online store Jio.com. The successor to the Jio Phone made its debut at Reliance AGM (Annual General Meeting) in July this year. The 4G-enabled smart feature phone, features a QWERTY keyboard and supports VoWiFi.

Reliance Jio has also announced that Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps will be available on Jio Phone from August 15. The company will roll out WhatsApp as well, though Jio has not mentioned a specific timeline. For those who want to buy the new Jio Phone 2, here are the price, flash sale timing, specification and other details they can check:

Reliance Jio Phone 2: Price in India, flash sale timing

The all-new Jio Phone 2 has been launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The phone will be available for purchase on August 16, which is tomorrow. For those who are interested, they can head to Reliance official site Jio.com to purchase the handset. the Jio Phone 2 flash sale will commence at 12PM.

Reliance Jio Phone 2: Specifications

Jio Phone 2 features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs KaiOS. The phone offers 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The phone has a battery backup of 2,000mAh. The dual-SIM Jio Phone 2 comes with Google Assistant integration and WhatsApp support. Reports suggest that Jio could roll out WhatsApp for Jio Phone in batches. The popular social media apps YouTube, Facebook will be available as well on the new Jio Phone 2.

In terms of camera, Jio Phone 2 sports a 2MP primary camera sensor and a VGA camera up front for video calls. Connectivity options on the phone include- 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support.

