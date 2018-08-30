Jio Phone 2 flash sale from 12 PM on Jio.com: Price and specifications

Jio Phone second flash sale from 12 PM today on Jio.com, here’s a look at price and specifications. Jio Phone second flash sale from 12 PM today on Jio.com, here’s a look at price and specifications.

Jio Phone 2 will go on its second flash sale on August 30, which is today. The sale will start at 12 PM on Jio.com. To recall, the first sale for the phone was held almost two weeks prior on August 16. The smart 4G feature phone can be bought at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. It also supports social media apps including WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, etc. Price, sale timings, and more, here is everything to know about the JioPhone 2:

Jio Phone 2 price, sale timings

Reliance JioPhone 2 was announced at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in July this year at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The sale for the phone starts 12 PM today. Do note that this will be a flash sale and users do not need to register for it in advance.

Jio Phone 2 specifications

Jio Phone 2 is a dual-SIM phone that supports VoWiFi. It comes with a QWERTY keyboard as well as a four-way navigation key. The phone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display and runs KaiOS. Jio Phone 2 ships with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage which can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The battery is a 2,000mAh one, claimed to offer 15 days of standby time. Jio Phone 2 comes with Google Assistant integration and WhatsApp support.

In terms of camera, Jio Phone 2 sports a 2MP primary camera sensor and a VGA camera up front for video calls. Connectivity options on the phone include- 4G, VoLTE, VoWiFi, 3.5G, 2G, WiFi, LTE Cat4 DL, FM Radio, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support. It also supports a 3.5 mm headset jack

