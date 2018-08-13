Jio Phone 2 at price of Rs 2,999: Sale from August 15, here’s how to buy the phone

Jio Phone 2 at price of Rs 2,999: Sale will start from August 15 and here are the details. Jio Phone 2 at price of Rs 2,999: Sale will start from August 15 and here are the details.

Reliance Jio Phone 2 will be available for orders from August 15, and this is the new version of the feature/smart phone from the company. Reliance Jio had announced Jio Phone 2 at its annual general meeting (AGM) last month, and this one now sports a QWERTY keypad on board as well. So how can a user buy or order the Jio Phone 2? We explain below

Jio Phone 2 orders from August 15: How to buy, order Jio Phone 2

Registrations for the JioPhone 2 will open from August 15 on the Jio.com website and MyJio app. It remains to be seen if the JioPhone 2 will be made available with offline retailers like the company did with the original JioPhone. There are no pre-bookings this time, which also means that the user will have to pay the full price at the launch itself.

From August 15, JioPhone 2 will be sold at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. Those who book the smart feature phone from the Jio website will have to pay the full amount at booking. There’s no cash on delivery option yet.

Users can just go to Jio website or MyJio app, click on the Get Now for the JioPhone 2 offer page and then proceed with the payment. The device will be delivered in a few days after the sale goes live. However, keep in mind that this Rs 2,999 price is not refundable, or at least Jio has not mentioned this so far.

It is also unclear whether the regular Jio plans or will work on the Jio Phone 2 or whether users will have to get the specific JioPhone plans for the device. As mentioned earlier, the price for now is Rs 2,999.

Jio claims that 25 million users in India are using JioPhone devices, and is targeting close to 100 million users on the overall platform. The company has also said that the new JioPhone 2 will come with WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Google Maps app. It will also roll out these apps for the original Jio Phone. Google Maps is however, already available on the original JioPhone.

Jio Phone exchange offer

For those who find the price of the new Jio Phone 2 very expensive, the older JioPhone now has an entry price of Rs 501. Under Reliance Jio’s Monsoon Hungama Offer, a user can exchange their existing feature phone for the JioPhone at just Rs 501. This Rs 501 is refundable, so a user does not have to Rs 1500 any more. However, the older phone needs to be in a working condition.

Users can also get a JioPhone Recharge Plan for Rs 594 with unlimited voice and data for 6 months on paying. They will also get a special exchange bonus of 6GB data voucher, worth Rs 101. Jio will offer a total of 90 GB data over 6 months under this plan. The new JioPhone comes with a Jio SIM as well.

