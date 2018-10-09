iVOOMi Z1 with notched display launched in India: Price, specifications

iVOOMi Z1 is powered by the MediaTek MTK6739W processor paired with ‎IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

iVOOMi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the iVOOMi Z1, the company’s first smartphone to feature a notched display. The device will be made available starting October 11 exclusively on Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 6,999 and will be made available for Rs 6,499 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale from October 10 to October 14.

Customers purchasing the device with an HDFC Bank issued credit/debit card will get an additional 10 per cent cash back. The company is also going to bundle Z1, with Reliance Jio’s “Jio Football Offer”, which will allow users to receive a cashback worth Rs 2,200 on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299, respectively.

The company recently launched the Innelo 1 under a new sub-brand Innelo. It was the first device to sport a notched display at Rs 7,499.

iVOOMi Z1 sports a 5.67-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1498×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MTK6739W processor paired with ‎IMG PowerVR GE8100 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s SmartMe OS 3.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 2,800mAh removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, the iVOOMi Z1 sports a 13MP sensor on the back paired with a soft flash. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor with a 4P lens for taking selfies.

