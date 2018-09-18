iVoomi sub-brand Innelo launches Innelo 1 in India: Price, specifications

iVoomi sub-brand Innelo has launched its first smartphone, Innelo 1, in India. iVoomi sub-brand Innelo has launched its first smartphone, Innelo 1, in India.

iVoomi sub-brand Innelo has launched its first smartphone, Innelo 1, in India. The first smartphone from Innelo, featuring a notched display and dual rear cameras, has been priced at Rs 7,499. Innelo 1 will be sold as an Amazon exclusive, and is already available for sale.

iVoomi had announced the launch of this sub-brand earlier in the month. Innelo 1 comes with a 5.86-inch HD+ display, that houses a rectangular notch, as seen in iPhone X. While the screen comes with 2.5D curved glass protection, the phone is designed with an all-plastic body.

The phone runs the MediaTek MT6737 SoC, and is based on Smart Me OS 3.0, over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, with battery backup of 3000mAh. Innelo 1 features facial recognition and Face Unlock via the phone’s front camera, as well as a fingerprint scanner at the back. It comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal memory, backed by expandable storage of up to 128GB.

Innelo 1 sports a 13MP rear camera with soft flash, that consist of a 5P lens and Samsung sensor. Besides, it also comes with a 5MP front camera with a 4P lens, that comes with Portrait mode. Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS + GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and micro USB port are among the phone’s connectivity modes. The phone comes without a headphone jack, but offers earphones in the box, that have microUSB input. Sensors on Innelo 1 include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light and proximity sensors.

iVoomi Innelo 1 will compete with the Honor 7S and Micromax Yu Ace, which also sport 2GB RAM and other similar specifications. The phone will be available in four colour options: Midnight Black, Platinum Gold, Pacific Blue and Persian Red.

