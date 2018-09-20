iVOOMi iPro with Full View shatterproof display launched in India: Price, specifications

iVOOMi iPro is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz paired with Mali T720 MP GPU. iVOOMi iPro is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz paired with Mali T720 MP GPU.

iVOOMi a Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a new smartphone in India, the iVOOMi iPro. The device is priced at Rs 3,999 and will go on sale on Flipkart starting September 20 in India. It will come bundled with the Reliance Jio ‘Football Offer’, under which customers will be getting a cashback worth Rs 2,200 in terms of Rs 50 coupons which can be redeemed on recharging Jio connections with Rs 198 and Rs 299.

The key features of the device are its 4.95-inch full view shatterproof display, Face Unlock feature, AR Emoji, and time-lapse recording capabilities.

iVOOMi iPro sports a 4.95-inch full view shatterproof display with a resolution of 960×480 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.3GHz paired with Mali T720 MP GPU. The device comes with 1GB of RAM along with 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with the company’s own Smart Me OS 3.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 2,000mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, the iVOOMi iPro sports a 5MP primary sensor at the back backed by a soft LED flash. On the front, the device features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer.

In other news, iVOOMi recently launched a new sub-brand Innelo which has launched its first smartphone, Innelo 1 in India featuring a notched display and dual rear cameras.

