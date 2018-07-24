iVOOMi i2 Neptune Blue launched in India: Price, specifications

iVOOMi i2 Lite is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. iVOOMi i2 Lite is powered by the MediaTek 6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM.

iVOOMi has launched the Neptune Blue colour variant of its iVoomi i2 Lite, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting July 24 for Rs 6,499. The key features of the device include its dual camera setup on the back and the 18:9 aspect ratio display.

iVOOMi i2 Lite sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the 1.5Ghz quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor paired with a PowerVR GE8100‎ GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: iVOOMi i2 review: Good looks, long battery life at a budget price

As for the cameras, iVOOMi i2 Lite sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 13MP sensor paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, WiFi, dual SIM, 3.5mm audio jack, a micro USB port for charging and data transfer, Accelerometer, Light Sensor, G-Sensor, and Proximity Sensor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App