iVOOMi i2 Lite with 18:9 display launched in India at Rs 6,499

iVOOMi has launched a new budget smartphone in India, and this one is called iVOOMi i2 Lite. This is a successor to the iVOOMi i2 which launched earlier this year. The company has said that with the i2 Lite they will be targeting the tier II and tier III cities where the demand for sub-Rs 7,000 smartphones is quite high. The device will sell exclusively on Flipkart for Rs 6,499 and will be available in Mercury Black, Saturn Gold, Mars Red, and Neptune Blue colour options.

Coming to the specifications, the iVOOMi i2 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ Incell Full View Display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the quad-core MediaTek MTK 6739 processor paired with the Mali G71 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

To unlock the smartphone, the company has provided users with Face Recognition technology and has removed the fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Google’s latest Android 8.1 Oreo operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging.

As for the cameras, iVOOMi i2 Lite sports a dual camera setup on the back which includes a 13MP Sony sensor with a five-piece Largan lens paired with a secondary lens of 2MP, both of which are backed by a soft flash. On the front, the device sports an 8MP four-piece slim lens camera with an LED flash to take selfies. In terms of connectivity, the iVOOMi i2 Lite includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

