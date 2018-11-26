Vivo Y95 with Snapdragon 439 processor, Halo FullView display launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y95 in India, that features a Halo FullView display. The phone is priced at Rs 16,999, and is available across online platforms, including Flipkart, Amazon India and Paytm Mall, as well as offline retail stores. Vivo Y95 will be available in two colour options: Starry Black and Nebula Purple, alongside discounts and other offers.

Vivo Y95 launch in India: Sale date, discounts and offers

Customers with Reliance Jio subscriptions can get cashback worth Rs 4,000, as well as 3TB of free data. Besides this, one can also avail cashback of Rs 1,500 via Paytm Mall. Those seeking the Vivo Y95 can also choose from No Cost EMI offers starting at Rs 1,133 per month, that will be available across credit and debit cards from major banks, as well as Bajaj Finserv.

Vivo Y95 launch in India: Specifications, features

Vivo Y95 features a 6.22-inch Halo FullView Display, with a dewdrop notch, and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.6 per cent. Running the Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, the phone is based on Funtouch OS 4.5 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, that is backed by a 4030mAh battery. Vivo Y95 comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with expandable memory through microSD support.

The phone features a fingerprint sensor at the back. It also offers AI Game Mode, that helps control Floating Call Alerts, Background Calling, and an improved Game Keyboard. Besides this, users can consider its Game Assistant, which can help them select and toggle game settings.

Vivo Y95 features a dual rear camera configuration that is vertically stacked. This consists of a 13MP primary camera with a f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. Users can consider Live Photos, AI Scene recognition, Face Beauty and Bokeh modes, besides Google Lens support, PDAF and HDR support. The phone also sports a 20MP front camera backed by AI Face Beauty, Portrait Mode, Live Photos, and AR Stickers.