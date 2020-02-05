It’s confirmed, Samsung’s next flagship will be called Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 hard LED case listing corroborates pretty much everything that has been rumoured for the phone, including an Infinity-O display and square-shaped back camera module. (Image: Winfuture) Samsung Galaxy S20 hard LED case listing corroborates pretty much everything that has been rumoured for the phone, including an Infinity-O display and square-shaped back camera module. (Image: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S20 will launch at the company’s Unpacked event on February 11. Ahead of the official debut, Samsung might have confirmed the name of its upcoming flagship in a listing on the Samsung German website. Winfuture spotted a listing for Samsung Galaxy S20 LED hard case, which also reveals the design of the phone in addition to confirming the name. The listing was later taken down.

Samsung Galaxy S20 will succeed last year’s Galaxy S10. There were speculations that the next-generation Samsung flagship series will be called Galaxy S11. However, more recent reports have hinted at Galaxy S20, which Samsung seems to have finally confirmed via the listing page, which was likely put out by mistake given official launch isn’t until next week.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 hard LED case listing corroborates pretty much everything that has been rumoured for the phone, including an Infinity-O display and square-shaped back camera module. Apart from the standard Galaxy S20, Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy S20 Plus and top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra, which will have a 108MP main rear camera sensor with 100X Space Zoom feature.

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 series, the cameras could be the highlight feature. In addition to the company’s 108MP main sensor, the rear camera system on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to consist of a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a ToF sensor. The Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus will feature a 64MP primary camera. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 series could allow users to use all cameras at once like iPhone 11 and LG V40, which could be another key feature.

Samsung’s high-profile Unpacked 2020 event will be held in San Francisco on February 11. Apart from the Galaxy S20 series, the company is also expected to announce Galaxy Z Flip, which will be its next foldable smartphone, as well as Galaxy Buds+ that will succeed the original galaxy Buds that were launched last year as well as its Galaxy Home smart speaker.

