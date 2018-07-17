itel A62 launched in India with dual-rear cameras, Face Unlock: Price, specifications

itel has launched the itel A62 in India, its first smartphone to feature dual-rear cameras. itel has launched the itel A62 in India, its first smartphone to feature dual-rear cameras.

Priced at Rs 7,499, this phone also comes with Face Unlock and a fingerprint sensor. It will be available across offline retail options, and can be purchased in Black, Champagne and Red colour variants.

Featuring a 5.65-inch Full View HD+ display, itel A62 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, it runs the MediaTek MT6739WA 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and is backed by 3000mAh of Li-polymer battery.

The itel A62 comes with 2GB of RAM, along with 16GB of internal memory and 128GB of expandable storage. This phone also comes with Face Unlock, while featuring a multi-functional fingerprint sensor at the back.

In addition, itel A62 comes with Smart Key, that can make the lock button realise five functions like Accelerate, Enable Flash Lite, and Bike mode. Also, the ‘Recent’ button comes with Smart Splitscreen, that provides a faster way to switch apps.

The cameras on itel A62 come with 13MP+VGA dual-rear cameras, supported by autofocus and LED flash. Also, this phone features a 5MP selfie camera with flash. While the rear cameras come with Portrait, Bokeh, pano and lowlight modes, the front lens features Beauty mode.

Connectivity options on itel A62 include 4G VoLTE (dual-SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG support, a microUSB 2.0 port, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on this phone include Accelerometer, gyro, ambient light and proximity sensors.

