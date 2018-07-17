itel A62 First Impressions: Budget phone with all the latest features

itel A62 first impressions: The new itel device offers premium features at a budget price itel A62 first impressions: The new itel device offers premium features at a budget price

itel is another member of the Transsion Holdings family, which also includes brands like Infinix and Tecno, among others. This Chinese player began its India operations in May 2016, through feature phones. It has now shifted focus to budget smartphones that start with a price of Rs 6,000.

itel has launched its A62, a device that offers premium features at a budget price. With an 18:9 screen aspect ratio, this phone features a 5.65-inch display, which has minimal bezels on the sides. itel A62 sports an all-plastic body with an anodised back. This phone also features a 13MP+5MP dual-rear camera configuration, which has become common on many budget segment phones.

Here is our first impressions of itel A62 smartphone.

itel A62 Specifications: 5.65-inch HD+ Full Screen display | Android 8.1 Oreo | 1.3GHz quad-core processor | 3000mAh battery| 2GB RAM + 16GB internal memory (expandable to 128GB)| 13MP+5MP dual-rear cameras | 5MP front camera | Face Unlock | 4G VoLTE (dual-SIM)

itel A62 price in India: Rs 7,499



itel A62 Design and Display

itel A62 is not sleek, but not too bulky either, thanks to its all-plastic body. On the top of the display, there is the front camera, which has a flash module. It does come with a bottom bezel and lacks any home button. While the headphone jack sits at the top of itel A62, the microUSB 2.0 port is at the bottom, flanked on both sides by speaker grilles. This phone has a Smart Key button on its left, while the power and volume rocker buttons can be seen on the right.

On the back, dual-rear cameras can be seen on the top left corner, and are vertically stacked. There is an LED flash sensor that separates the primary and secondary lenses. A fingerprint scanner is located in the middle with minimal accents.

itel A62 comes with an anodised back cover that gives the phone a matte finish at the back, and makes the overall design non-slippery. The phone has a clean, non-glossy look, while remaining free from smudges.

itel has featured a 5.65-inch Full Screen display, with an HD+ resolution on the A62. This works fine with both images and video playback. The 18:9 display means a wider view when watching videos, which is good to see on a budget option.

itel A62 Processor, Software

This phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The itel phone is powered by MediaTek’s 1.3GHz quad-core processor. I did not experience any noticeable lag in my limited usage. The 2GB RAM at this price is not bad either. However, we have not tested phone with gaming sessions yet. Still the phone performs quite well for its price, specifications.

itel A62 comes with fingerprint scanner as well as Face Unlock, both of which seem have their own hits and misses. In general, fingerprint recognition is tougher than usual, and also gives varied results. On most occasions, I had to resort to using pattern unlock or Face Unlock, as the A62 could not recognise the finger.

The Face Unlock was faster and worked well indoors, as well as in outdoors during the day. During the night, Face Unlock has been a failure, as the phone would flash the ‘not enough light’ prompt on multiple occasions.

itel A62 Camera

On the camera front, A62 is itel’s first dual-rear camera phone. This budget device comes with a 13MP+5MP configuration, that is vertically stacked. It offers a variety of image capture modes. In our limited usage, the camera appears to be equally capable of capturing good indoor and outdoor shots in the day, though the colours are a bit over-saturated. There’s no shutter lag as such, even when taking pictures indoors, which can be a problem on budget phones.

The front 5MP camera does come with Flash support and Beauty mode. The Beauty mode does exaggerate the colours, and the front camera does not offer the most flattering results at times.

itel A62 Battery

itel A62 comes with a 3000mAh battery, that takes a little over an hour to charge the phone from 20 per cent battery to 75 per cent. This is not backed up by any fast charging mode, though it does have a power saver mode.

itel A62 Early verdict

Though itel has been upping the game in its design and display specifications in recent times, the A62 is the only one with dual-rear cameras. With a range of ‘smart’ operations, that are backed by the ‘Smart Key’, it could challenge many other budget phones in the market especially in the offline market in tier-II and tie-III cities.

