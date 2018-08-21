itel A45, A22, and A22 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications

Itel A45, A22, and A22 Pro smartphones will be available in the offline market exclusively. Itel A45, A22, and A22 Pro smartphones will be available in the offline market exclusively.

Itel Mobiles has launched three new entry-level smartphones in the market: itel A45, A22, and A22 Pro priced at Rs 5,999, Rs 5,499, and Rs 6,499 respectively. The smartphones come with features like HD+ full-screen display, dual rear camera setup, and Android Go operating system. All of the three phones will be sold exclusively in the offline market.

Itel A45 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with the ‎ARM Mali-T720 MP2 GPU. The device comes with 1GB RAM along with 8GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. It runs on Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is backed by a 2,700mAh non-removable battery. The device features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 5MP primary sensor along with a secondary VGA sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP camera for selfies.

Itel A22 and the A22 Pro have similar specifications. Both the phones sport a 5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 954×480 pixels. The devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor paired with Adreno 304 graphics. Both consist of a 5MP camera sensor on the back and a 2MP sensor on the front for selfies. The A22 features 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, and it runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). The A22 Pro features 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The phone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 2,400mAh battery.

