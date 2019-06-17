Israeli company Cellebrite says it can unlock any iPhone or iPad for police

Israeli company Cellebrite claims it has developed a software that can unlock any iPhone, iPad or high-end Android smartphones. The company took to Twitter to announce a new version of Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED), dubbed UFED Premium. The solution was created to help law enforcement agencies in unlocking and extracting data from locked iPhone or Android smartphones.

“Bypass or determine locks and perform a full file system extraction on any iOS device, or a physical extraction or full file system (File-Based Encryption) extraction on many high-end Android devices, to get much more data than what is possible through logical extractions and other conventional means,” Cellebrite says.

Cellebrite is clear that it will sell its hacking tool to law enforcement agencies and governments trying to unlock devices used by criminals or terrorists. The company said its UFED Premium software will allow police to gain access to third-party app data, chat conversations, downloaded emails and email attachments and more.

The company says its Universal Forensic Extraction Device Premium (UFED Premium) supports Apple devices running iOS 7 to iOS 12.3 as well as high-end smartphones such as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9, and devices from Xiaomi, Huawei, Motorola and LG.

Cellebrite is proud to introduce #UFED Premium! An exclusive solution for law enforcement to unlock and extract data from all iOS and high-end Android devices. To learn more, click here: https://t.co/WHsaDxzoXz pic.twitter.com/BSixEkyAuL — Cellebrite (@Cellebrite_UFED) June 14, 2019

Cellebrite is one of the few companies in the world, that specialises in extracting data from mobile devices. This is the same company that reportedly helped the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to unlock the iPhone 5C owned by Sayed Rizwan Farook, one of the gunmen involved in a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino in California.

The FBI demanded Apple create a special version of iOS, a sort of backdoor to access all the data stores in Farook’s iPhone 5C. Apple, however, opposed a judge’s order to help the FBI in unlocking an encrypted iPhone used by one of the terrorists involved in the San Bernardino shooting. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s refusal to build a backdoor to the iPhone started a national debate over user privacy versus national security.