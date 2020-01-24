Is this what the iPhone SE 2 will look like?

Apple iPhone SE 2 will look like 2017’s iPhone 8. (Image: svetapple.sk) Apple iPhone SE 2 will look like 2017’s iPhone 8. (Image: svetapple.sk)

Apple will reportedly launch a cheaper version of its iPhone, either called the iPhone SE 2 or the iPhone 9 in March. It is being said that the device will bring high performance at a reasonable price. Many reports are claiming the device will look similar to the iPhone 8 and will sport a Touch ID integrated Home button.

Apple has provided no confirmation regarding the device and rumours of it have been looming the Internet since long. So we recommend that you take all of the reports and leaks of the device with a pinch of salt, until an official announcement hinting at the product is made by the company.

Now a company named svetapple.sk has created renders of the upcoming device, as to how it might look. We cannot confirm if the renders are accurate, but from the look of it the device looks extremely similar to the Apple iPhone 8 launched back in 2017.

The publication has stated that the renders have been created with the elements of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro added to the iPhone 8 design.

About the renders

It will have two display panel colour options Black and White, just like the iPhone 8. (Image: svetapple.sk) It will have two display panel colour options Black and White, just like the iPhone 8. (Image: svetapple.sk)

According to the report, there will be no changes in the front of the device. It will have two display panel colour options Black and White, just like the iPhone 8. It will sport a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a resolution of 1334×750 pixels with a pixel density of 326 ppi. The display will not come with the 3D Touch features present in the iPhone 8, instead, it will feature a Haptic Touch motor. A Touch ID sensor integrated home button will be located at the bottom.

Apple iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 rumour roundup: iPhone 8-like design, A13 Bionic and more

The device will be made available in three colour options, Black, Silver and Red. The frame will be made up of aluminium and the back will be glass. The Apple logo will be moved to the device’s centre instead of the top half on the back.

It will come with a redesigned camera, which will feature the primary sensor of the iPhone 11. The lens fitting will look similar to the new iPhone 11 series. It will feature a 12MP wide-angle camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it will feature a 7MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

The Apple logo will be moved to the device’s centre instead of the top half on the back. (Image: svetapple.sk) The Apple logo will be moved to the device’s centre instead of the top half on the back. (Image: svetapple.sk)

The device will be powered by the company’s own A13 Bionic chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. The battery will remain the same as the iPhone 8. The processor improvements will increase the battery life of the device. It will also come with an IP67 rating.

According to earlier reports, the 64GB variant of the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will be $399 (approximately Rs 28,434), whereas, the 128GB variant will cost between $449 (approximately Rs 31,998) to $499 (approximately Rs 35,561).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd