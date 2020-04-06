Follow Us:
Monday, April 06, 2020
Is this the iPhone 12 Pro Max you have been waiting for?

The long-rumoured iPhone 12 is expected to launch later this year, featuring a LiDAR scanner.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 6, 2020 3:52:09 pm
iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Lidar, what is Lidar, iPhone 12 release date, iPhone 12 price in India, iPhone, Apple iPhone Looks like the LiDAR scanner is finally coming to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. (Image of iPhone 11 Pro Max for representation)

The iPad Pro’s Lidar scanner – also known as a time-of-flight sensor – could be headed to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Thanks to a new leaked sketch, we now know what to expect from the next iPhone. The image was originally found by Concepts iPhone in a leaked build of iOS 14.

The image shows an upgraded camera module complete with four sensors. The main camera and telephoto lens can be seen in the same place as before but seem to have bigger in size. Meanwhile, the ultra-wide-angle lens now has been placed into the top-right corner. It’s being said that this sensor could support night mode and sensor image stabilization tech.

Last but not least, there a greyed-out sensor, which looks like the LiDAR scanner seen on the iPad Pro. As seen on the latest iPad Pro, this sensor determines distance by measuring how long it takes for light to hit back an object before reflecting back.  The LiDAR sensor will massively improve AR capabilities on the iPhone.

There are multiple rumours floating on the internet around the iPhone 12. Some say the iPhone 12 will feature tweaked design, others suggest there won’t be a change in the design this year. If recent reports are to be believed, one can expect minor changes in the next iPhone.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

iPhone 12 Pro leaked on iOS 14 leaked files. . #iphone #iphone12 #iphone12pro #ios14 #iphone12promax

A post shared by CONCEPTSIPHONE (@conceptsiphone) on Mar 28, 2020 at 2:23pm PDT

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to feature 5G support. Both smartphones are slated to launch in September, although their planned release could be delayed due to COVID-19. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will replace the iPhone 11 series.

