Is this iPhone SE 2? Apple’s budget iPhone leaks ahead of March 25 event

Apple is expected to announce the second-generation iPhone SE at its March 25 event, according to reports hitting the Chinese media. Chinese website IT Home has spotted an Amazon listing of a screen protector for the iPhone SE 2, hinting at the imminent launch of the smartphone.

Based on the listing of the iPhone SE 2, the publication speculates the second-generation smartphone will have a similar front design as the original iPhone SE, introduced in 2016. IT Home further suggests the front of the handset has a rounded edge display with slim bezels that results in a higher screen-to-body ratio. Interestingly, the phone appears to have a notch above the screen similar to the iPhone XS and iPhone XR.

While we haven’t had any official confirmation from Apple, it seems that the Cupertino company might launch the iPhone SE in recent months. The original iPhone SE might be discontinued in a number of mature markets, Apple continues to sell the budget iPhone in India. The budget iPhone comes equipped with a four-inch display, touch ID, and an A9 processor.

Apple is known for its secretive nature, but it isn’t any secret that the company has been facing a tough challenge to increase sales of its iPhones in a price-conscious market like India. The iPhone SE 2 is exactly what Apple needs to compete with the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi.

We don’t know exactly how long Apple will take to launch the iPhone SE 2. However, some rumours suggest the iPhone SE 2 might see drastic changes from the outside. Leaks claim that the iPhone SE 2 will look a lot like the iPhone X, featuring a notched display and an edge-to-edge display – though those rumours have not been confirmed.

There’s no word on pricing yet and we suspect we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for Apple’s event, to see what it has in store for us.