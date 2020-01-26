Is Samsung readying next-generation Galaxy Fold?

Samsung could launch the Galaxy Fold 2 in the second quarter of this year, according to a new report. Samsung could launch the Galaxy Fold 2 in the second quarter of this year, according to a new report.

The existence of a sequel to the Galaxy Fold is something of a mystery. With the Galaxy Z Flip launching next month, reports of the Galaxy Fold 2 have also started to surface all over the internet. Details of Galaxy Fold 2 have been revealed by XDA Developers’ Max Weinbach on Twitter.

Weinbach claims Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold 2 in the second quarter of this year. This device will succeed the original Galaxy Fold, which went on sale in September of last year after multiple delays. According to Weinbach, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be based on the same design principles as the first-generation model. Weinbach speculates that the second-generation model is expected to come with an 8-inch display, a 108MP camera, 5G connectivity, the Snapdragon 865 and an S Pen stylus.

The original Galaxy Fold, announced in February 2019, had a 7.3-inch “Infinity Flex Display” that folds in half like a book. It also had a 4.6-inch touchscreen on the exterior that can be used when the larger screen is folded shut. The foldable phone was supposed to go on sale in April last year, however, the company was forced to cancel its release date because of durability issues.

Back in April, Samsung had begun taking pre-orders for the $2000 smartphone, but days before the official release, some tech reviewers who had received the review units started discovering problems one after the other. Some had accidentally peeled a protective layer off the screen, other found issues with the hinge. Samsung responded by delaying the launch of its most ambitious smartphone yet.

Must read| Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Weinbach notes that the second-generation Galaxy Fold model will likely use a new type of glass. Samsung’s clamshell-style Galaxy Z Flip, which is said to launch on February 11 in San Francisco, will also reportedly use a glass screen. The original Galaxy Fold, in contrast, featured a plastic screen. We assume this glass screen will be more durable than the plastic one seen on most foldable phones today.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd