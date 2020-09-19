Is the OnePlus 8T launching on October 14? Here are the details

OnePlus 8T rumoured to launch next month. (Representational photo)

When is OnePlus 8T launching? Well, the company is yet to confirm the same but a new report claims the launch date of the 8T. OnePlus usually launches the T series in the month of September but this year it will be delayed by a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The report coming from MySmartPrice states that the OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14. Take this with a pinch of salt given the company is yet to confirm the date.

The OnePlus 8T will succeed the OnePlus 7T that launched in India in September 2019. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8T will be much more powerful when compared to the OnePlus 8 launched earlier this year at the company’s first-ever virtual event. If the OnePlus 8T launches next month it will also be through an online event.

We have been hearing a lot about the upcoming OnePlus 8T in the last few months. The OnePlus 8T will sport a fresh design when compared with the OnePlus 8. The leaked renders show that the phone could sport a design similar to the OnePlus Nord, the latest mid-range device from the company. OnePlus reportedly is working on a few more affordable as well as entry-level devices to bring to the consumers very soon.

OnePlus 8T: What we expect

Renders suggest that the OnePlus 8T will feature a quad camera setup, punch hole camera on the front, and AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate. As far as the specifications are concerned the OnePlus 8T is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12Gb RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be available in two variants: base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage while the top-end model will include 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to include a 48MP primary lens, 16MP wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP portrait lens. For selfies, the phone is said to include a 32MP selfie shooter. Other rumoured specs of the OnePlus 8T could be a 4,500mAh battery, 65W Wrap Charge fast charging support, a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

