Is Nokia 5310 XpressMusic making a comeback?

Nokia is reportedly working on 5310 XpressMusic. (Image; TENAA) Nokia is reportedly working on 5310 XpressMusic. (Image; TENAA)

Nokia recently brought back refreshed versions of its iconic phones Nokia 3310 and the 8110 ‘Matrix’ but looks like it is not done yet. The HMD Global-owned brand is reportedly working to reboot its XpressMusic lineup.

A recent listing on Chinese certification site TENAA indicates that Nokia is planning to launch a phone that looks very similar to the 5310 XpressMusic. The device was launched back in 2007.

The images on TENAA show a phone design that looks fairly similar to the Nokia XpressMusic 5310. The candy bar shaped phone features a keypad design, small screen and contrasting red coloured strips on either side of the phone. However, the images on the listing do not show the physical music control keys on the red strips, unlike the original 5310 XpressMusic.

According to the listing, the Nokia phone will measure 123.75×52.43×13.1 mm in size. It is reported to feature a 1,200mAh battery and a 2.4-inch TFT display. There is no information available on the software of the device but we expect it to be running the KaiOS.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Nokia has recently started launching basic phones on KaiOS, which have a basic user interface but include feature popular services and apps like Facebook, Google Maps, Google Assistant, and WhatsApp among others. The revamped 5310 XpressMusic could be trying to achieve what JioPhone’s do– giving access to apps and services like a smartphone without a touchscreen.

Earlier, Nokia revamped its Nokia 3310 smartphone and launched it in China. The phone came with 4G connectivity and sports a 2.4-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 240. The Nokia 3310 features 256MB RAM and 512MB internal storage. A microSD card slot is available for expandable storage up to 64GB. The phone also features a 2MP camera on the back with an LED flash. The 3310 is backed by a 1200mAh battery that claims to offer 5 hours of talk time on 4G LTE.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd