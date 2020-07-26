Is Microsoft Surface Duo poised to launch soon?

Microsoft’s Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays and measures 8.3-inches. The device runs Android. Microsoft’s Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays and measures 8.3-inches. The device runs Android.

Microsoft is closer to launch its ambitious dual-screen Surface Duo device in the market. Well, the Surface Duo was recently approved by the FCC that hints at the imminent launch of the high-profile device. Although there is no confirmed launch date yet, FCC approval means it’s coming soon. The listing also confirms that the Android device will work on all major US telecom operators and come with LTE bands, Bluetooth, NFC, and 802.11ac WiFi.

The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft announced the Surface Duo as part of a new lineup of Surface computers late last year. The Surface Duo is a dual-screen that also happens to the company’s entry into the smartphone market. Even though it looks like a phone, Microsoft calls the device, well, a Surface.

The Surface Duo is a new form of device that neither is a phone nor a tablet. The device has two 5.6-inch displays that fold out into an 8.3-inch overall screen. It is essentially a device that features two screens with a hinge and can fold like laptops. While the Duo won’t fold like the Galaxy Fold, the purpose of dual-screen is to expand the screen space so that it is easier to read watch videos, read eBooks and play games.

Perhaps the big highlight of the Surface Duo is that it runs Android and not Windows. During the launch last year, Microsoft showed how you can drag two apps across both screens. Microsoft’s own apps will definitely be optimised for the dual-screen, but it isn’t clear how many third-party apps will run across two screens.

Microsoft also remains silent on the hardware of the Surface Duo. It did not confirm the specifications of the Duo, but leak suggests the device will feature an outdated Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage, and a single camera. We also don’t know whether it will support 5G or not. As far as its price is concerned, rumour has it that the Surface Duo will cost at least $1500 for the base variant.

Fresh air and coffee to start the day. pic.twitter.com/TJRWDOcbfH — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) July 16, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Surface Duo was originally set to release during “Holiday 2020”, the latest rumors point at August or September release. Surface chief Panos Panay did recently tease the dual-screen device on Twitter, and even Microsoft’s PR head Frank Shaw also posted a photo of the Surface Duo this month. Looks like the launch of the Surface Duo is imminent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd