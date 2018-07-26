Is Huawei planning to get rid of the notch?

Huawei could launch a notchless smartphone in the near future. Huawei could launch a notchless smartphone in the near future.

Huawei may have found a unique way to address the issue of a notch on the phone, although how it is going to implement it remains to be seen. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei India Consumer Business Group, admits that a ‘notch’ is “not a solution” to achieve a truly all-screen design. His “let’s wait and see” comment, could be read as a hint at a notchless phone in the works.

Over the past few months, there has been quite a bit of buzz around the release of a notch-less phone from Huawei. Korean publication ET News recently reported that Huawei aims to launch a smartphone with a notch-like hole in the display panel that would come with the front-facing camera.

The publication further said that the handset would feature a 6.39-inch LCD display and the device might get launched in the fourth quarter of this year. Huawei’s flagship Mate series generally arrives during the end of the year and if we had to make a wild guess, the Mate phone would get a non-notch display.

The launch of Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex may force other smartphone manufacturers, including Huawei, to get rid of the notch. Both flagship phones have a unique pop-up camera system that sans the ‘annoying’ cut-out above the screen. However, the camera pop-up mechanism will probably see a relatively high failure rate over time.

We do not know what new solution Huawei will implement that does not need a pop-up camera, but it still has to offer an all-screen design and a space to fit in the selfie-camera.

Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, wants to own a bigger share of the pie in the Indian smartphone market. After its flagship P-series, the Shenzhen-based company has introduced the Nova 3 and Nova 3i in the country. The Nova 3 is a premium device with a Kirin 970 processor, whereas the Nova 3i is powered by a Kirin 710.

According to Wang, Huawei’s Nova series can be seen somewhere in the middle of P and Mate line-up of devices. The Nova 3 is a premium mid-end offering and will challenge OnePlus 6 in the market. This is the first time Huawei is bringing its Nova series to India. Huawei (and its sub-brand Honor) held a market share of 3 per cent in the Indian smartphone market in the second quarter of 2018, according to research firm Counterpoint Research. The company is among the top five smartphone players in India.

The Chinese company is taking a step-by-step approach to grow in India, which is considered to be the second-largest smartphone market in the world. After smartphones, Wang wants to bring its highly-acclaimed MateBook laptops to India, but he isn’t sure when the company will be able to launch the products in the market.

