Is Apple working on dual-screen iPhone?

With companies like Samsung and Microsoft are working on new-age mobile devices with foldable screens and dual-screens, Apple too is developing a radically different iPhone. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant has filed a patent application for an electronic device with dual-screens, similar to how Microsoft’s Surface Neo functions.

First spotted by Windowslatest, the patent is described as “System with multiple electronic devices” and was filed back in 2017 and published by the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on March 10, 2020. It describes two devices joined together with each other and share the same hardware and software.

Imagine this as the future iPhone where you get double the screen size, thanks to a secondary screen that attaches magnetically to it. The device may use sensor measurements and other information to detect when an edge of a first device is adjacent to an edge of a second device. The patent mentions a “joint operating mode” that allows both screens to work in tandem and the device could be used in multiple orientations.

It’s an interesting concept, but there is a big question mark on usability. Apple is taking a page out of Microsoft book, a device that can be more productive with a secondary screen. The Surface Neo is exactly what Apple is trying to make.

It’s worth noting that Apple has just filed a patent and there is no guarantee whether the company is even interested in making a dual-screen iPhone. Companies like Apple often patent ideas that never come to fruition. In the past, Apple has filed patents for foldable devices with a flexible screen that open and close like a book.

Separately, Apple has reportedly cancelled its March event due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company was supposed to hold an event towards the end of March to launch the iPhone 9, iPad Pro and other gadgets.

